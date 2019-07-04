Honor 20i: Design, display and camera are top-notch

Honor 20i: It comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM and the best part is that it is aggressively priced at Rs 14,999.

Honor continues to amaze us with its phones that are really good-looking and stand out for their great photo and video capturing skills, elegant design and a great user experience. Recently, we had reviewed the Honor 20, an attractive device with high-end features; its camera quality sets it apart. Likewise, another device in the Honor 20 series is the 20i that makes a great first impression. It is stylish in looks, has a judicious mix of hardware and software, but will it connect with the customer? Let us find out.

Out of the box, the new Honor device is housed within a stylish, elegant body and boasts a clean yet striking finish. With a four-sided curved 3D design, the 20i features rounded corners, allowing the device to fit comfortably in the palm. The curved design naturally follows the arches of the user’s hands, resulting in a perfect one-handed grip. Once in the hand, the phone feels like a seamless, cohesive device. It has a subtle curvature at the edges and its sides have a nice grip to hold. I liked the device’s overall size as it is easy to manage, has a sturdy build and offer users fairly reasonable viewing angles. It comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM and the best part is that it is aggressively priced at Rs 14,999.

The 20i features a pearl-like dewdrop notch; its 19.5:9 bezel-less display pushes the screen-to-body ratio to over 90%, offering a good viewing experience with its 6.21-inch FullView FHD+ screen with the body of a typical 5.2-inch screen device. Switched on, the screen features decent brightness and colour balance. On the camera front, we are looking at a powerful triple camera setup. The primary rear camera features a 24MP sensor to capture everything exactly as users see it with their eyes. The secondary camera uses an 8MP ultra-wide lenses with 120 degree field of view. The third 2MP camera is a depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The front camera gets a 32MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture for great looking selfies.

The AI-enabled camera is capable of recognising over 500 scenes in 22 categories, automatically applying the best settings to the perfect shot. Based on the AI-powered algorithm, the camera can enhance the subject’s face and the background by modifying the exposure time and applying colour adjustment according to different scene types, creating professional-grade films.

Based on the latest Android 9 system, the EMUI 9.0 operating system features a concise user interface, enhances data management system and optimises mobile user experience. The 20i, like the other Honor 20 series devices, will also be able to access Android Q update.

Let us talk about its performance. I have been using this Honor phone for over two weeks now and its speed and processing power have left me amazed. The phone delivers a smooth and seamless experience, whether you are showing off your latest videos, playing your favourite game, or listening to music through the crisp speakers with Dolby Audio. In fact, the combination of good quality audio with a vibrant 5.2-inch HD screen makes the 20i perfect for catching up on the latest Amazon Prime movie or streaming the next big viral video.

Performance is smooth and battery life-long, and the camera is a big draw here. Its processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM should be more than sufficient to launch apps, play games, and browse the Web without any hiccups. There shouldn’t be any complaints as far as call quality and data speeds are concerned too. All in all, the 20i is a dependable offering from Honor and a good pick in the mid-range category.