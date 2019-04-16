Honor 20 series to launch in May, said to come with 32-megapixel AI selfie camera

Honor is set to kick off its brand-new smartphone series next month. After many speculations, the Huawei brand Honor has marked May 21 as the unveiling date for Honor 20 series in London. The global event will mark the debut of the Honor 20i as the first smartphone to the series but we can expect more than one device at the event. Interestingly, Honor 20i will initially launch in the company’s homeland China on April 17.

While the company did not specify the number of smartphones it has planned for the event, it told IANS that there will be some industry-first smartphones. The speculation on the series includes a list of smartphones – Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20i, Honor 20A, Honor 20C, and Honor 20X. The Honor 20 series succeeds the Honor 10 line. Honor 20i is, however, probably the first smartphone of the lot that will see the light of the day before its siblings at a China event before the global unveiling in London.

Honor 20i is anticipated to come with a 32-megapixel AI camera for selfies, as teased by the company, residing in a water drop-style notch on the display. Apart from this, the rumours have suggested the smartphone will sport a 6.2-inch full-HD+ display and run Kirin 710 processor with two RAM and storage configurations – 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB. It is also being reported that the smartphone will pack a 3400mAh battery with support for fast charging.

Talking about the Honor 20, which is the baseline model, leaked specifications include a triple camera setup – a 48-megapixel sensor, a 20-megapixel sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor – at the back. For selfies, the smartphone is said to pack a 32-megapixel camera. A 3650mAh battery is reported to give juice to the device.

The Honor 20 Pro will bear a 6.1-inch OLED display with an integrated fingerprint sensor underneath, according to reports. It will be powered by the Kirin 980 processor with 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB RAM and storage options. There are triple cameras expected on the smartphone, along with a mechanism for them to double as selfie shooters. Some reports have also suggested the pricing, which is 2,999 yuan (approximately Rs 31,000) for the entry-level model in China.