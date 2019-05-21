Honor 20 Pro with five cameras launched after Google gave Huawei the Android shocker

Amid the tumult served by Google that shook Huawei, its sub-brand Honor has launched three new smartphones at the London event. Honor 20 Pro is the latest flagship smartphone that has come across as the stout warrior in dire times – the suspension of Android license by Google. Honor 20 series consists of three models – the top-end Honor 20 Pro, the Honor 20, and the toned-down Honor 20 Lite. Although the future of Huawei and Honor phones looks grim at the moment, the Honor 20 Pro is all it takes to show off what Huawei as a multi-billion smartphone company can do unflinchingly.

The Honor 20 Pro rides high on cameras and the user experience that the recent Huawei phones were raved about. There are a total of five cameras on the Honor 20 Pro – a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 f/1.4 sensor that is rich in technical capabilities such as PDAF, OIS, EIS, AIS, Laser Autofocus, and 4-in-1 Light Fusion; a 16-megapixel super wide-angle camera with an aperture of f/2.2 and a field of view of 117 degrees; an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with up to 30x digital zoom, and a fourth 2-megapixel macro camera that can shoot up to 4cm shots.

The entire camera entire setup is assisted by laser autofocus located below the first three cameras while the macro camera sits next to the island. There is a 32-megapixel front camera on the smartphone packed inside the punch-hole on the display.

With the top-of-the-line features, the Honor 20 Pro is a strong contender to the OnePlus 7 Pro and Asus ZenFone 6. However, there isn’t an AMOLED display on the Honor 20 Pro like the other two. The Honor 20 Pro sports a 6.26-inch full-HD+ (1080×2340) LCD punch-hole display with 412ppi pixel density. The smartphone is powered by a Kirin 980 processor that is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage.

The Honor 20 Pro runs Magic UI 2.1.0 based on Android 9 Pie. For now, Huawei and Google have delayed the ban for 90 more days to maintain a smooth window for the transition. However, it is not clear whether security updates on the Honor 20 Pro will continue. There is a 4000mAh battery under the hood with support for fast charging.

The Honor 20 is the vanilla version in the series. It has a lot of similarities with the Honor 20 Pro except for a few specifications. There is a 6.26-inch full-HD+ display on the Honor 20 along with the same Kirin 980 processor. However, the maximum RAM capacity is set at 6GB while the storage maxes out at 128GB. The cameras on the Honor 20 are nearly the same except for the 8-megapixel sensor that is replaced by the 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is a 3750mAh battery packed inside the Honor 20 with support for fast charging.

The Honor 20 Pro costs 599 euros (roughly Rs 47,000) for the base model and comes in Phantom Black and Phantom Blue colours. The India launch for the smartphone is set for June 11, which is also when its pricing will be revealed for the India market. The Honor 20 Pro will be available to purchase via Flipkart in India, in addition to other modes that will be announced at the launch.

The Honor 20, on the other hand, costs 499 euros (roughly Rs 39,000) and comes in three colours – Icelandic White, Midnight Black, and Sapphire Blue. It will be announced in India on June 11 alongside its bigger sibling. The Honor 20 Lite costs 299 euros but it is expected to be launched in India as Honor 20i.