Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20, Honor 20i launched in India today: Price, specifications and features

Honor launched its Honor 20 series in India today at an event in New Delhi. The series consists of three smartphone models - the Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20 and Honor 20 Lite. Last month, Honor had launched three new smartphones globally at their London event. The launch comes at a time when the parent company is facing dire circumstances after it's Android license was cancelled by Google. The company has announced that the phones would go on sale on Flipkart in India. The sale for Honor 20 Pro and Honor 20 starts June 25, while the 20i would be out in the market from June 18. Huawei is banking on the Honor 20 series to show-off what the company can do unflinchingly. Honor 20 Pro specifications The specifications of all 3 phones are known as they have already been launched in Europe. The Honor 20 Pro features a 6.26-inch screen with full-HD+ display. The phone is powered by a Kirin 980 processor that is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The phone runs on Android Pie-based Magic UI 2.1.0 The Pro has packed a lot of power into the cameras and is hoping to retain the user experience that the recent Huawei phones were raved about. The Honor 20 Pro has 5 cameras and the entire setup is assisted by laser autofocus. Honor 20 series price The Honor 20 Pro has been priced at Rs 39,999 (8GB RAM + 256GB storage), while the Honor 20 costs Rs 32,999 (6GB RAM + 128GB storage). The Honor 20i is available in four storage models and the price starts at Rs 14,999 (4GB RAM + 128GB storage). The Honor 20 Pro is available in Phantom Black and Phantom Blue colours, while the Honor 20 comes in three colours - Icelandic White, Midnight Black, and Sapphire Blue.