Honor 20, Honor 20i see limited-period discounts on Amazon, Flipkart

Honor 20 comes with a quad-camera setup

Honor 20 will be available to buy on Amazon starting November 26. The flagship smartphone has so far been exclusively selling on Flipkart, but the company is now expanding options for buyers. Buyers also get new pricing for the Honor 20 when buying it from Amazon, although for a limited period. Honor 20 will be selling for Rs 22,999, which is Rs 10,000 less than the original pricing. The smartphone received a price cut recently that revised the pricing to Rs 24,999, down from Rs 32,999. Besides, the Honor 20i will be going up for sale for a limited-time discounted price of Rs 10,999.

Amazon will open the sale for the Honor 20 on November 26. The limited-period discount will expire on November 30, which is also when the price will be reversed to Rs 24,999. Buyers can couple the purchase with offers from banks and Amazon’s other payment methods. Meanwhile, the Honor 20 will be available at Rs 24,999 on Flipkart.

Honor 20i price has also been cut temporarily to Rs 10,999 on both Flipkart and Amazon. It was launched at Rs 14,999 alongside the Honor 20. The offer will last up to November 30, Honor said in a statement.

Both Honor 20 and Honor 20i were launched alongside the marquee device, the Honor 20 Pro in June. However, the Honor 20 Pro did never go on sale since its launch.

For the specifications, the Honor 20 comes with a 6.26-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a punch-hole camera. It is powered by the company’s Kirin 980 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which is expandable via microSD card. It runs Android 9 Pie with Magic UI 2.1 on top – although the company has announced Magic UI 3.0 for the device.

Honor 20 has a series of rear cameras – a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. There is a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the Honor 20. The smartphone is backed by a 3750mAh battery that charges at up to 22.5W via USB-C port.