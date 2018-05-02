Honor 10 with notched display to launch in May-end in India, will be Flipkart exclusive

Honor 10 was launched in China last month

Huawei brand Honor is set to launch the next flagship Honor 10 in India towards the second half of this month. While the company has not shared anything on the exact launch date of the smartphone in India, its global unveiling is scheduled for May 15 at an event in London. Honor is also said to have confirmed the India pricing for the smartphone to be around Rs 35,000. The Honor 10 will be sold exclusively via Flipkart in India.

The Honor 10 was launched in China last month and the company is now bringing it to other markets as well. The Honor 10 price in China is 2,599 yuan for the 6GB/ 64GB variant, 2,999 yuan for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The smartphone comes in Black, Grey, Mirage Purple, and Mirage Blue colour options.

Separately, an unboxing video of the Honor 10 has surfaced online revealing the smartphone from head to toe, courtesy XDA Developers. The Honor 10 can be seen sporting a notched display in the video. It has also the same rear panel as the one on the premium Huawei P20 Pro, which was recently launched in India.

For the specifications, the Honor 10 comes with a 5.84-inch full-HD+ 19:9 display with 1080×2280 resolution. The smartphone is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 970 processor with two RAM configurations – 3GB and 4GB. It runs on EMUI 8 based on Android 8.0 Oreo. It has a dual camera setup comprising of a 24-megapixel sensor and a 16-megapixel sensor. It has a 24-megapixel front camera.