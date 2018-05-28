Honor 10 review: Smart, stylish and a great performer

Honor 10 is available at an attractive price of Rs 32,999.

Honor, the fast-growing smartphone brand of Chinese communications and devices maker Huawei, seems to be carpet-bombing the Indian market. The company, which competes with some of the biggies in the industry, such as Samsung, Xiaomi, has debuted two affordable dual lens camera devices—Honor 7A & 7C—with a distinct focus on the youth segment. Let us not forget Honor 10, its flagship smartphone for 2018, which is already making waves in the marketplace—it has reportedly sold over 1 million units since its launch on May 15. It has stirred the Indian smartphone market for its intelligent AI features, great camera capabilities and super-fast software performance. We got this highly popular device for a product evaluation; let us take a look at some of its key features.

Honor 10 is available at an attractive price of Rs 32,999. On first impressions, the Honor 10 is an ideal choice for those who want a shiny and trendy device loaded with new features. Ours was a Phantom Blue trial-unit that is both smart and stylish to look at. The Honor 10 glass design is made with 15 layers of 3D glass on the back, and this design reveals a colourful radiance from every angle, in natural light and shade. The device has a 14.84 cm FullView FHD+ screen with a 19:9 bezel-less display and 86.2% screen-to-body ratio. Having a thin and ultra-light body, this device is convenient to carry in your jeans pocket or handbag for easy reach.

Probing the innards, the Honor 10 is powered by an independently built-in NPU processor. The 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM storage gives sufficient space to stock all your exciting moments recorded in galleries, apps and files. The device comes with a 3,400 mAh battery. It is based on the latest EMUI 8.1, which represents an overall upgrade in software function and capability, and particularly features the Clear Talk function; this reduces background noise in a windy environment when you are talking hands-free on the road, and it also increases the volume of whispering for quiet conversations.

The Honor 10 weaves AI into every functionality and I was very curious to find out how this niche technology is played out. The phone’s 24MP+16MP dual-lens AI camera was developed and supported by the AI chipset with built-in NPU, which means it recognises 500-plus scenarios in 22 categories in real-time. It can pinpoint the outlines of various surrounding objects, like the sky, plants, people or even a waterfall, and identify their locations instantly.

This feature is supported by the industry-first Semantic Image Segmentation technology, which allows the Honor 10 to identify multiple objects in one single image. It is here where the Honor 10 really stands out. These industry-first Honor 10 features apply scene-specific parameters to each photo in real-time when taking a picture, making every photo you take a professional shot with just one click.

Not only is the rear camera supported by AI 2.0 technology, the Honor 10’s 24MP front camera is your intelligent selfie companion. It supports 3D face recognition, optimises facial details and detects over a hundred facial points to pixel-level accuracy.

The Honor 10 front camera also supports studio lighting effects with a range of lighting conditions. The advanced and precise facial recognition ensures an accurate bokeh, and captures subtle features of everyone’s face, even in a ‘groufie’ shot. Pretty amazing, isn’t it?

Performance-wise, the Honor 10 is a perfect blend of speed and performance. The phone is very smooth, fast and responsive, apps open quickly and there is no lag whatsoever. Its user interface is easy to navigate and the phone didn’t stall at any time even during heavy multitasking. Phone calls are crisp and clear and in my usage, the device lasted easily for more than two days of moderate use.

My takeaways: This Honor device is a smart, stylish and performance smartphone that provides great user experience at an attractive price.