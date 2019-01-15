Honor 10 Lite with 24-megapixel AI camera, ‘dewdrop’ notch display goes official in India

Honor 10 Lite has been launched in India

Honor 10 Lite has been formally launched on Tuesday in India at an event in New Delhi. The successor to the Honor 9 Lite was launched initially in China in November last year. The smartphone kicks off the Huawei brand Honor’s journey in India in 2019, which is yet to see the launch of flagship Honor View 20 later this month.

Honor 10 Lite has a ‘dewdrop’ notch on the display, however, the company has already worked around it to move one step closer to ensuring a bezel-less display on its View 20 by introducing the punch-hole camera.

The Honor 10 Lite has been officially priced at Rs 17,999 for the 6GB RAM variant and Rs 13,999 for the variant with 4GB RAM. At the event, the company announced that Honor 10 Lite will go on sale starting January 20 via Flipkart and HiHonor online store. The smartphone comes in Sapphire Blue, Sky Blue, and Midnight Black colours. There are offers on the purchase of the smartphone – the Jio cashback offer worth Rs 2,200 and a ClearTrip voucher of Rs 2,800.

For the specifications, the Honor 10 Lite packs a 6.21-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a ‘dewdrop’ notch at the top. The display resolution is 1080×2340 pixels while the pixel density is 415 ppi. The screen-to-body ratio on the smartphone is 91 per cent. The smartphone is powered by the company’s HiSilicon Kirin 710 processor that debuted in India with the Honor 8X last year. It packs 4GB and 6GB of RAM options along with 64GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded further via microSD card up to 512GB.

The Honor 10 Lite has been equipped with a 24-megapixel selfie camera powered by AI. The smartphone bears a dual setup of a 13-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor on the rear, accompanied by an LED flash. The smartphone is backed by a 3400mAh battery under the hood. For connectivity, the Honor 10 Lite provides Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and 4G VoLTE among others.