Honor 10 price leaked ahead of launch! Check all you need to know about the flagship device

The flagship Honor 10 is all set to be launched today.

The flagship, Honor 10 is all set to be launched in China today. After the launch of the flagship Huawei P20 and the P20 Pro, the Honor 10 is likely to pick up cues from them and come with an affordable price tag. Following the footsteps of the Honor 9, which already got rave reviews, the Honor 10 is all set to take the trend forward of affordable smartphones with a premium feel. The invite for today’s launch came with the tagline “Beauty in AI” so expect a lot of enhancements driven by artificial intelligence in the software.

Honor is known for making a smartphone that looks and feels premium, however, it comes at a fraction of the high-end smartphones. As per all the leaks, the Honor 10 will have the trend for 2018, the notch on the top of the display. This gives a hint that the Honor 10 will pick up design cues from the Huawei P20 and Huawei P20 Pro.

If the notch on the smartphone is expected, we know that the Honor 10 will come with a FullView display. As per the renders leaked and shared on Chinese iteration of Twitter, Weibo, the Honor 10 is expected to come in Twilight colour which was seen on the Huawei P20 Pro.

Honor 10 Expected Price

According to the leaks on seen on Chinese website MyDrivers, the Honor 10 is expected to come at a price point of RMB 2,699 which is around Rs 27,000. The 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model is expected to be around CNY 2,999 whic is roughly around Rs. 31,500. However, for the beefier version of the smartphone, which packs 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage is likely to come at a price point of RMB 3,599 which is roughly around Rs 36,000. With such a price, the Honor 10 is likely to undercut the upcoming OnePlus 6 which is expected to come at a price tag of Rs 34,200. However, when it comes to the specifications, the smartphone lags behind.

Honor 10 Specifications

Honor 10 is likely to sport a 5.84-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2280×1080 pixels. The display will have a taller 19:9 aspect ratio screen. Honor 10 is likely to get its power from HiSilicon Kirin 970 CPU, which happens to be Huawei’s flagship processor. Honor 10 will come in two storage options: 4GB RAM+64GB internal memory whereas a premium model which will have 6GB RAM+128GB internal memory. Honor 10 will have a dual rear camera set up with 16MP and 20MP sensors at the back. Honor 10 is likely to have the same 24MP camera on the front which is seen on Huawei P20 and P20 Pro.