Honor 10 launch set for today: Live stream, expected price, and specifications

Honor 10 is set to launch today at an event in London, as well as simultaneously in India. Huawei brand Honor will launch the Honor 10 as the successor to the Honor 9. The Honor 10 was launched in China last month and this is the first time the handset is making its global debut. The Honor 10 comes with Artificial Intelligence capabilities for the photographs, as well as features the same high-end HiSilicon Kirin 970 processor as used in the flagship Huawei P20 Pro.

Honor 10 Live Stream: How to Watch

The Honor 10 launch is scheduled for today, May 15 at Old Billingsgate, London. The event will also be live-streamed via the company’s official YouTube channel. Readers can also watch the event live below:

Honor 10 Price

The Honor 10 price was tipped by the company last month to be around Rs 35,000. However, the exact pricing of the smartphone will be revealed at the launch event. According to the China pricing of the smartphone, the Honor 10 could cost Rs 28,000 (2,599 yuan) for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is likely to be priced at around Rs 32,000 (2,999 yuan).

The company has already shared that the Honor 10 will be exclusively available via Flipkart just a day after the launch, which means that the customers will be able to buy the Honor 10 on May 16 – the last day of Flipkart Big Shopping Days.

Honor 10 Specifications

The Honor 10 sports a 5.84-inch full-HD+ 19:9 display with a 1080×2280 resolution. It is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 970 processor with 6GB RAM. The storage options on the handset are 64GB and 128GB with no expandability. It runs on EMUI 8 based on Android 8.0 Oreo. The handset has a dual camera setup comprising of a 24-megapixel sensor and a 16-megapixel sensor. It has a 24-megapixel front camera. The Honor 10 is backed by a 3400mAh battery under the hood which is claimed to get 50 per cent charge in 25 minutes via the bundled charger.