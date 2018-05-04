Honor 10 India launch likely this month, global unveiling set for May 15

Huawei brand Honor earlier this week accidentally hinted at the pricing of the Honor 10

Honor 10, which was launched in China last month, is set to be unveiled at an event in London on May 15. The global launch event will be followed by Honor 10 India launch event towards the end of May. While the company has not shared when it is planning to launch the Honor 10 in India, it has confirmed the pricing of the smartphone. Moreover, the Honor 10 will be exclusively available via Flipkart upon the launch in India later this month.

Huawei brand Honor earlier this week accidentally hinted at the pricing of the Honor 10. The Honor 10 price in India is expected to be “around Rs 35,000”. Moreover, going by the China pricing of the Honor, which is 2,599 yuan for the 6GB/ 64GB variant, 2,999 yuan for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, the tipped price tag seems a little higher for the top model. The Honor 10 will be available in Black, Grey, Mirage Purple, and Mirage Blue colour variants.

The Honor 10 is the successor to Honor 9, the Lite version of which was the only model to launch in India last year. The Honor 10 boasts of Artificial Intelligence capabilities, alongside the iPhone X-like design with a notched display.

The Honor 10 was unveiled in China last month where all its specifications were revealed. For the specifications, the Honor 10 sports a 5.84-inch full-HD+ 19:9 display with a 1080×2280 resolution. It is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 970 processor with two RAM configurations – 3GB and 4GB. It runs on EMUI 8 based on Android 8.0 Oreo. It has a dual camera setup comprising a 24-megapixel sensor and a 16-megapixel sensor. It has a 24-megapixel front camera.