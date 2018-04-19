Honor 10 bears iPhone X-like notch at less than half its price: Here’s how much it costs

The Honor 10 is a dual SIM smartphone that comes with a new design and features over the predecessor Honor 10

Huawei brand Honor on Thursday launched the Honor 10 at an event in China. The new flagship Honor 10 is the successor to the Honor 9 and comes with significant specification bumps. The Honor 10 comes with AI capabilities, dual cameras, and a notched display. The company said that the Honor 10 will be globally announced at an event scheduled for May 15 in London.

Honor 10 Price

The Honor 10 has been priced at 2,599 yuan (approximately Rs 27,300) for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant costs 2,999 yuan (roughly Rs 31,500). The smartphone comes in Black, Twilight, and Teal colour options. The Honor 10 will be available starting April 27 via Huawei Mall online store and other online retailers in China. It is also claimed to be made available in other markets as well.

Honor 10 Features, Specifications

The Honor 10 is a dual SIM smartphone that comes with a new design and features over the predecessor Honor 10, which was launched last year. The Honor 10 packs AI-enabled features that offer intelligent multitasking, allocation of hardware and software resources, and better portrait selfies. The smartphone also touts a better sound experience using 7.1 channel Hi-Fi audio technology.

For the specifications, the Honor 10 sports a 5.84-inch full-HD+ display having a 19:9 aspect ratio, thanks to the notch on the display top. It is powered by Huawei’s in-house HiSilicon Kirin 970 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and two storage options – 64GB and 128GB. The smartphone is backed by a 3400mAh battery that is claimed to support fast charging up to 50 per cent within 25 minutes from the bundled charger.

The Honor 10 houses a dual rear camera setup on the rear – 24-megapixel and 16-megapixel, accompanied by a dual LED flash. On the front, the Honor 10 packs a 24-megapixel camera. The cameras come with the AI Camera branding to represent the AI capabilities of the phone. The phone comes with support for Huawei Pay in China.