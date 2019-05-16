Honeywell Prosound speakers review: Superior sound, appealing design

Published: May 16, 2019 12:26:14 AM

The ProSound speakers are meant for hotels, malls, multiplexes, amphitheatres, educational institutions, auditoriums and clubs.

Setting up sound systems can be tricky because speakers come in different shapes, sizes and configurations. The ones for personal use are simple and straightforward; however the task becomes arduous if sound systems need to be deployed at clubs, cinema halls, hotels, shopping malls etc. Put simply, you need technology firms with deep knowledge and expertise to develop systems for the professional audio segment.

Honeywell, a leading player in connected building technology, has marked its entry into the professional audio industry with a range of speakers—Honeywell ProSound. Meant for a wide range of applications, the new range of high definition speakers are built with the same DNA as Honeywell Voice Evacuation solutions.

These speakers are aimed at enhancing the listening experience of the audience in the entertainment segment.

Basically an extension of the Honeywell Public Address and Voice Alarm (PAVA) solutions, known for their intelligibility and durability, Honeywell ProSound speakers will enable the company to offer solutions to new verticals like hotels, malls, multiplexes, amphitheatres, clubs, educational institutions and auditoriums. With the launch of this category, Honeywell becomes a complete audio solutions provider with an attractive combination of products, meeting internationally recognised industry standards that ensure superior sound, appealing design, high reliability, and great performance.

The Honeywell ProSound range are available in three series: ProZeta, ProAlpha and ProZoe.

The ProZeta series provides clear audio in easy-to-transport and set-up models, suitable for DJs and travelling musicians.

The ProAlpha range offers a series of high-definition speakers ideal for clubs and high SPL (sound pressure level) venues, with high-quality amplification.

The ProZoe series features unparalleled sound quality with premium active line array technology. Available in versatile cabinets designed to suit indoor or outdoor requirements, the ProZoe range comes with a 32-bit DSP processor and a software to maximise the built-in DSP engine.

