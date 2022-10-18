Homegrown DigiBoxx cloud-storage platform now allows users to back, save photos and videos

DigiBoxx, which claims to be India’s first digital storage and sharing platform, has added photos and video storage to its list of cloud-based features. The app on Android now comes with a dedicated section called DigiFotos that would allow DigiBoxx users to save photos and videos on their devices directly to the cloud.

With the help of the DigiFotos feature, photos and videos will automatically be uploaded and saved on the users’ DigiBoxx cloud storage account.



DigiBoxx users will be able to select which folders on the smartphone will the photo be backed up automatically to the cloud account. All files, including photos and videos, are stored in data centres located in India, DigiBoxx claims.



Other than this feature, users will also be able to organise their multimedia files in personalised albums and further share them with friends and family.



Here’s what you can do with DigiFotos:



– Users will be able to auto-sync folders to DigiFotos within DigiBoxx cloud account.



– You will be able to share media which has been stored in the cloud as a web link on social media platforms and instant messaging apps. Premium subscribers will have the privilege to set passwords and even an expiration date for the web link.



– Users will be able to edit the pictures within the DigiBoxx Android app. For editing, users can either crop, adjust brightness/contrast, shadow, apply filters, and add text to the images within the app itself.



– Lastly, users will also be able to conserve their data usage as well.



Arnab Mitra, CEO DigiBoxx while talking about the app said, “DigiFotos answers a need which plagues almost every Indian smartphone user these days- lack of storage and the ability to store personal media files in datacentres which are located within the country.”



He further added, the DigiBoxx team has further ensured that the user’s experience is also on par with the global alternatives, which will include important productivity features and competitive plans.



In order to start using DigiFotos, users can simply register for a free DigiBoxx plan and install the Android app. It comes with a lifetime free plan which will come with 20GB of cloud storage where 25 per cent will be assigned only to DigiFotos.



The press statement also mentioned that premium subscribers in the future will be able to customise their DigiFotos allocation according to their requirements.

