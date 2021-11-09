Home-grown Lava delivers on its promise to launch 5G smartphone in 2021; here are the details

With 4G technology, Lava was a little late to jump on the wagon, and it cost the brand dearly.
Lava Agni 5G: Lava International on Tuesday launched its first 5G smartphone in India, the Lava Agni 5G. The phone is based on the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, has 64MP quad rear cameras, a large screen with fast 90Hz refresh rate, and sizeable battery with fast charging support.
Lava Agni 5G will go up against the Moto G 5G, Realme 8s 5G and Samsung Galaxy M32 5G. Lava, as it had told Financial Express Online earlier, is not making the same mistake again. With 4G technology, the home-grown brand was a little late to jump on the wagon, and it cost it dearly, but it had announced earlier this year that it would bring out a 5G phone this year itself. Lo and behold, it has happened. So, here’s what we know about the new Lava Agni 5G.
Lava Agni 5G phone: Price and availability in India
The Lava Agni 5G will be available for Rs 19,999. The phone only has one variant, which has 8GB RAM and a 128 GB internal storage. Users would be able to purchase the phone starting November 18, via Flipkart and Amazon, as well as other offline retailers.
The Indian smartphone maker is also allowing users to pre-book the phone on Amazon and on Lava’s store website starting Tuesday itself. It is also offering users an incentive for pre-booking. While pre-booking the phone, customers would need to pay an initial amount of Rs 500, but they would be entitled to receive a discount of Rs 2,000 on the phone. This means that all the users who pre-book the phone and pay Rs 500 to confirm the pre-booking would be able to get the phone for Rs 17,999.
Users can pre-book starting Tuesday, up till November 17.
Lava Agni 5G features and specs
The phone has a dual SIM functionality. Based on Android 11, the phone has a full-HD+ display on a 6.78-inch screen. The display has a hole punch design along with a 90 Hz refresh rate. The octa-core MediaTek Density 810 SoC powers the phone, and apart from the 64 MP primary rear camera sensor, the phone also has a 5 MP wide angle camera, a 2 MP depth sensor as well as a 2 MP macro shooter. The phone also has preloaded camera modes like the AI Mode, Pro Mode and Super Night Mode.
The phone also has a 16 MP front camera for selfies and video calling. It also has 5G connectivity (with support for three 5G bands), along with 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, WiFi, and a USB Type C port. The fingerprint sensor is mounted on the side of the phone, which has been equipped with a 5000mAh battery with 30W fast charging.
