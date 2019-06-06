Home automations: Making our homes smart and connected

Published: June 6, 2019 1:57:57 AM

According to industry reports, the home automation industry in India is set to reach Rs 30,000 crore by 2020.

According to Salhotra, IoT based automation has been picking up everywhere in the world.

From smartphones to smart cars, inter-connected devices (Internet of Things) have transformed the way we live, at least at a global level. Closer home, though automation of home and offices is an old business based on wired technology, however, with the evolution of technology, wireless solutions are steadily transforming the ecosystem by creating affordable and simplified solutions that reach out to a larger section of the society.

According to industry reports, the home automation industry in India is set to reach Rs 30,000 crore by 2020. Sensing a market opportunity, a domestic home automation solutions firm, called EBTL, is aggressively entering this niche arena with its offerings, the foremost being its mobile-assisted smart switching solution for homes, called Amour.

“Our success story can be defined by the way we have grown as an organisation over the course of years. We have had a phenomenal growth rate of 20% y-o-y, and today we can proudly say that we are the market leaders in the automation sector in India, major clients being Oyo, Ramada Hotels, Mahindra & Mahindra, to name a few,” said Monish Salhotra, co-founder, EBTL. “This financial year’s revenue is expected to be Rs 20 crore but with our growth of 20% annually we are projecting to achieve our Rs 100 crore target by the end of FY2021 and reach 50 countries in the next 2-3 years.”

EBTL was founded by IIT Kharagpur alumni in 2013. Starting with a simple idea of making shock-proof switches, the concept has evolved over the years into a wall-mounted smart switch, Amour. The current version 3.0 of Amour works on Wi-Fi and can be controlled by touch, smart phones and voice commands.

“Over the last one year, we have expanded to over 350 cities in India and forayed into four new countries in the Middle East, USA, Africa and South East Asia. Our automation products cater to the residential, hospitality and commercial spaces,” says Salhotra. “We want to enhance our business to a whole new level where we create affordable automation products, which would suit every consumer.”

“We have pan-India collaborations with some of our clients; going forward, every M&M showroom will be automated through our Amour product. So is the case with Oyo Rooms, every property will have Amour as the automation product,” he says, adding, “The simplicity of Amour makes it easy to implement in such large-scale projects. The uniqueness about the Mahindra and Oyo projects are the energy-saving and centralised access to all the panels over internet. The Guest Room Automation Systems (GRMS) with switching control with Amour automation puts us in a very unique position which our customers take benefit from.”

According to Salhotra, IoT based automation has been picking up everywhere in the world. “With each passing year, we see our products getting more and more acceptability. Statistics say that smart products penetration in Indian households is going to increase to 9.5% in 2023 as compared to 1.5% in 2019 so we expect brighter days ahead,” he adds. “Our portfolio of products can cater to the premium market as well as to the mass market. Retrofitting is possible with our products which makes virtually every house owner a prospective client.”

