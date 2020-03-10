Holi 2020: Google trick to let you play Holi on smartphone

Upon clicking on the bowls of colours, a colour will splash on the screen. (Screengrab)

Holi 2020: Holi is the festival of colours. Everyone wants to be a part of the grand celebrations that mark this major festival in India. No man left behind is the unofficial motto of Holi, when friends, family and strangers alike are drenched in colours and water. For this important festival, technology giant Google also refused to fall behind.

Google has come up with a unique way for users to play Holi on their smartphones. Whenever a user searches the keyword ‘Holi”, Google will display three bowls full of colours. Upon clicking on the bowls of colours, a colour will splash on the screen. If the user then keeps tapping anywhere on the screen, colours will keep splashing on the screen, making the screen more festive and giving the users a feel of the festival.

Android, as well as iOS users, can do this on their smartphones. Moreover, web page search also allows the user to play. However, users must note that in case of web search, the bowls of colours will appear on the right side of the search window.

Apart from this, users should know that the colours will only splash within the search window and not in any other parts of the display, like the Google search bar in smartphones or URL address bar in desktops.

The trick was shared by Google India over Twitter and it enlisted the 5 steps to play virtual Holi.

The steps are:

Go to Google’s search app. Search for the keyword ‘Holi’. Tap on the bowls filled with colours. Start tapping anywhere on the search screen. “Show us how many colours you can fill your screen with”.

If a user wished to go back to using their smartphones or replaying all over again, Google incorporated a water droplet on top of the screen. The droplet appears automatically. When a user taps or clicks on the droplet, all the colours are washed off, giving the users a blank canvas to play again or to get to work.