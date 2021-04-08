HMD launches six new Android phones, promises up to three years of major OS updates on select models

Software seems to be their main USP.

HMD Global on Thursday launched six new Nokia-branded Android phones – Nokia X10, X20, G10, G20, C10 and C20 – with affordable price tags and guaranteed three years of major OS updates on select models. While the C-series Nokia phones are designed for first-time smartphone users, the G- and X-series are midrange offerings with the latter also getting 5G support right off the gate.

Software seems to be their main USP, so let’s start with that. The top-of-the-line X-series Nokia phones will be eligible to receive three years of major OS updates and three years of monthly security updates similar to Samsung and Google Pixel phones. The X10 and X20 will also be eligible for an extended warranty from HMD. The G-series Nokia phones will get two years of OS updates and three years of monthly security updates while the C-series, two years of quarterly security updates.

Nokia X10, X20, G10, G20, C10 and C20 prices, availability

The X20 starts at Euros 349 and will be available in select markets globally starting May. The X10 starts at Euros 309 and will be available in June. The G20 starts at Euros 159 and will be available in May. The G10 starts at Euros 139 and will be available in April. The C20 starts at Euros 89 and will be available in April. The C10 starts at Euros 75 and will be available in June.

Nokia X10, X20, G10, G20, C10 and C20 specs and features

The X20 has a 6.67-inch 1080p+ display with a hole-punch cutout – this houses a 32MP selfie camera. On the back, it has a quad camera setup with ZEISS-branding: 64MP main, 5MP ultra-wide-angle, and 2MP cameras, one for macros and another for portraits. Under the hood, the phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. Software inside the phone is Android 11. Rounding off the package is a 4,470mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

The X10 comes with up to 6GB RAM and a 48MP main and 8MP front camera, keeping rest of the hardware same as the X20.

The G20 has a 6.5-inch 720p+ display with a waterdrop-style notch – this houses an 8MP selfie camera. On the back, it has a quad camera setup: 48MP main, 5MP ultra-wide-angle, and 2MP cameras, one for macros and another for portraits. Under the hood, the phone has a MediaTek G35 processor paired with up to 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. Software inside the phone is Android 11. Rounding off the package is a 5,050mAh battery.

The G10 has a less powerful MediaTek G25 processor paired with up to 4GB RAM and up to 64GB storage. It has three cameras on the back: 13MP main, a 2MP macro, and another 2MP depth camera. Rest of the specs are more or less the same as the G20.

The C20 and C10 have the same 6.5-inch 720p display with a waterdrop notch. They have the same 5MP rear and 5MP front camera setup. Both phones also have the same 3,000mAh battery and run Google’s Android 11 Go edition software. While the C20 comes with a Unisoc SC9863a processor paired with up to 2GB RAM and up to 32GB storage, the C10 has a Unisoc SC7331e processor with a maximum of 1GB RAM.