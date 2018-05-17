HMD Global likely to launch refreshed versions of Nokia 2, Nokia 3, Nokia 5 at May 25 event in Moscow

It is widely expected that the Nokia 2, Nokia 3, and Nokia 5 will see refreshed models

HMD Global is holding an event in Moscow, Russia later this month on May 29. The invites sent out by the company mentions that there will be new Nokia phones launched at the event, it doesn’t mention clearly say what phones they are. Anyway, it is widely expected that the Nokia 2, Nokia 3, and Nokia 5 will see refreshed models at the Moscow event. HMD Global’s CEO Florian Seiche, CMO Pekka Rantala, and CPO Juho Sarvikas will be there at the event, the invite mentions.

The media invite sent out by HMD Global contains a landscape view in the background, which hints at the camera bumps on the new Nokia phones to be announced. According to NokiaPowerUser, the invite reads – “Dear friends. We invite you to worldwide premiere new Nokia phones.” This suggests that the new ‘Nokia phones’ won’t only be limited to Russian markets as the company is launching them globally and India could be one of the initial release markets.

HMD Global this year refreshed few of its existing smartphones by launching new variants – Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 7 Plus, and Nokia 8 Sirocco. The company also launched the Nokia 8110 4G feature ‘Banana’ phone. Interestingly, company’s CPO Sarvikas replied to a query on Twitter asking him about any plans to launch a 2018 version of the last year’s Nokia 5, by affirmatively telling to ‘stay tuned’. This could be an indication that the Moscow event will showcase refreshed models of the left out smartphones – Nokia 2, Nokia 3, and Nokia 5. However, the company has not separately confirmed what phones it will launch, therefore, the readers are advised to take this piece with a pinch of salt.