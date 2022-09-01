HMD announces ‘most eco-friendly’ Nokia X30 5G, smartphone subscription service Circular

HMD Global, the parent firm of Nokia, has announced three new smartphones -the Nokia G60 5G, C31, and X30 5G calling the latter “most eco-friendly smartphone” it has ever produced . These phones have been announced in Europe and are said to be different from the range of phones company sells in the US.

According to a report from The Verge, Nokia will sell the new Nokia X30 5G under its newly launched smartphone subscription service called “Circular” that rewards Nokia phone users for keeping phones for longer. The report further states that HMD will be selling the Nokia X30 5G via its new smartphone subscription service called “Circular”.

Under this program, the customers can subscribe to get a Nokia phone for a monthly fee and receive benefits like incentives to use the phone for long and rapid replacement of the device if it is accidentally damaged, stolen or lost. The Circular service will initially come in the UK and Germany followed by a global launch in the coming months.

“Circular gives you access to the Nokia devices, all built to last, while preventing phones going straight to landfill and enabling you to support a number of sustainable charities and causes. All without ever actually owning a phone,” writes the company on its website. One can easily swap devices or cancel this subscription anytime he or she wants.

An initiative to give back to Mother nature, Nokia’s Circular program prevents discarded phones from going into landfills. “Once you’re done with the phone, simply return it to us. Any information stored on it will be deleted before it’s given a second life with another subscriber. Plus, we’ll ensure it doesn’t go straight to the landfill – and instead, working together with charities, we’ll donate it to someone who needs it most. Which means you’ll be doing good in more ways than one,” adds the company.

The new Nokia X30 5G comes with a 100 percent recycled aluminum frame and rear panel that is built out of 65 percent recycled plastic. The phone comes packed in a box made from 70 percent recycled paper making it the company’s mascot for environment-friendly phones. The company has also assured of three years of OS upgrades and monthly security updates with this phone. There is a three-year warranty also for its buyers.