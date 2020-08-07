Hisense forays into India’s smart TV market, launches six 4K, Android TVs starting at Rs 11,990

The three models under the 4K series launched by the company include Hisense A71F TV (43 inch) and its bigger 50 inch and 55 inch variants.

Hisense has launched its premium television sets in the Indian market. The range of tv products launched by the company includes a total of six Android TVs boasting of up to Ultra High Definition (UHD) resolution. The company has decided to sell them on the leading online shopping platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, Tatacliq among others.

In a bid to cater to the diversified Indian market, the company has put on block 3-3 models each of 4K and full High Definition(HD) panels respectively. Among the models which have gone on sale are Android TV model series Hisense A56E and UHD series Hisense A71F 4K. While the 32-inch Hisense A56E TV’s price has been pegged at Rs 11,990, its 40 inch and 43 inch variants will cost Rs 18,990 and Rs 20,990 respectively.

The three models under the 4K series launched by the company include Hisense A71F TV (43 inch) and its bigger 50 inch and 55 inch variants. Starting from Rs 24,990 for the 43 inch variant, the price increases to Rs 29,990 and Rs 33,990 for its bigger variants. All the six models have already been put up on sale by the company. In an attempt to cash on the festival sentiment this month, the company is offering the 5 year tv panel warranty for all models only for those customers who buy it before August 9.

Among the special features provided by the company in its 4K TV models are Dolby Vision HDR technology and tech support for Dolby Atmos sound as well. In order to enhance the connectivity of the television, a dual band wifi support system has also been provided by the company. All the televisions have been programmed to run on Android TV 9.0 Pie with Google Assistant and Google Play store access. A built in Chromecast along with voice based remote control are some other special accessories.