Hisense 55A71F UHD TV: Smart viewing for a smart audience

It’s time we changed our views on the idiot box. True, the mobile screen is the primary medium on which we consume most of the content nowadays, however, take a look around and you would notice that the TV is now smart and, thanks to internet connectivity, the viewing experience has witnessed an evolution of sorts.

I rekindled my love affair with the big screen wonder, courtesy the Hisense 55A71F UHD TV, manufactured and assembled in the temple town of Tirupati. With its elegant unibody design that is quite slim and a near bezel-less finish, the design of the TV set enhances the interior decor of your room. The reduced bezel flows directly into the display without interruptions, providing you with an enriched, immersive viewing experience.

Plus, with official Google Play Store app preloaded in the Hisense TV (it runs Android 9.0 Pie), you get access to a mind-boggling collection of TV shows and movies. There’s built-in Chromecast, Google Voice Assistant, YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar and much more, all available with just one Bluetooth remote. Our trial unit was the 55-inch model, it carries an affordable price tag of Rs 33,990 and comes with a five-year panel warranty.

The A71F UHD Series comes equipped with Dolby Atmos technology. This latest sound innovation technology provides a moving audio on screen which is a major advance from stereo sound, and even better than surround sound.

This Hisense TV comes with Dual Band Wi-Fi support with which you can experience effortless 4K streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, etc. With Ultra Dimming technology, the TV can apply customised contrast enhancement curves across entire screen to offer brighter whites and deeper blacks to deliver better and richer picture. It has 3 HDMI ports and two USB ports to connect with hard drives and other USB devices. All the HDMI ports are HDMI 2.0 and support 4K resolution inputs with HDCP 2.2 support.

There’s more. Hisense’s UHD AI upscaler technology turns FHD content into Ultra HD 4K quality allowing to upgrade the quality of normal FHD content from even the set top box. Plus, this Hisense 4K TV supports variety of HDR formats including HDR10+ decoding, HDR10, and HLG.

While I checked out all the DTH channels available via Tata Sky, the real excitement begins when you connect it to the internet.

Today’s Smart TVs offer huge numbers of apps, lot of streaming content, incredible quality and affordable prices that fit your budget. The Hinense 55A71F UHD TV ticks all the boxes right here. It delivers very good picture quality and a richly featured smart TV experience, all in a sharp-looking design. In fact, ignoring the budget-friendly price, it’s got plenty of high-end technology inside and good overall performance.

Estimated street price: Rs 33,990