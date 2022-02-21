Hirect: Startups’ talent hunts get easier with this app

The direct hiring platform uses an AI-driven algorithm to match the right candidate with the right job role

Hiring the first set of employees for any startup is a crucial task. Most of these ventures do not have the resources to get the best talent out there; no wonder, they go for references or hire third-party consultancies but most often they are expensive, slow, and none too reliable. New Delhi-based Hirect is a good example of Artificial Intelligence (AI) integration in the recruitment industry as this technology makes hiring a lot efficient and effortless. Funded by Silicon Valley investors, Hirect is a chat-based mobile-first direct hiring platform designed specifically for high-growth startups and small and medium enterprises (SME).

“It is a platform for startup decision-makers such as founders, CXOs, and HR teams,” says Raj Das, co-founder & CEO, Hirect. The app enables startups to hire talent instantly without involvement of any recruitment consultants while ensuring 100% data privacy . The verification features make it possible to schedule interviews within the app.

“With the help of AI, the algorithm of the platform gets better and better each day by connecting job descriptions to the relevant profiles accurately. Because this platform is integrated with AI, it can suggest available job profiles which are suitable for the qualification, area of your choice, and expected CTC automatically on your feed,” says Das. “You can say that Hirect is the future of hassle-free, chaos-free, clear, and time-efficient hiring processes.” According to Das, Hirect is already five times quicker than the regular hiring process and will get even faster over time. Along with that, due to the direct communicating factor the app will also showcase the technological anatomy of the app in the future, he adds.

Hirect was launched in September 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. The basic motive behind creating the hiring app was the pandemic; the company wanted to help all the people who had lost their jobs during the pandemic. Even during that period of time, the company successfully placed many candidates in some of the top startups.

Cut to present. The app has reached 2 million-plus verified startup job seekers till date, with over 60,000 startups already hiring on the app, that is available on Android and iOS platforms. While tech talent is the main focus, the app also seeks to help startups fill positions in sales, human resources, finance and others.

Hirect does not take any fee from the job seekers on its platform. “We also don’t charge any money from startups for their first three job posts,” says Das.



According to Das, Hirect is strongly committed to building a platform where it can provide an efficient information communication for job seekers and startups. The main purpose is to provide consistent and precise matching of positions and talent through a plethora of user data with the help of AI technology to improve the effectiveness of recruitment.