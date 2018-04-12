Hindi Keyboard: Digital India gets regional push

With its Devanagari keyboards, Logitech is looking to reach out to the 40 crore people in the Hindi speaking belt through its network of offline retailers and online sales on Amazon.

With more and more people accessing the internet in Indian languages, computer hardware firms have started offering their products and services in local languages. Recently, Switzerland-based personal computer and mobile accessories maker Logitech introduced two Hindi-based keyboards—Logitech K120 and Logitech MK235. With its Devanagari keyboards, Logitech is looking to reach out to the 40 crore people in the Hindi speaking belt through its network of offline retailers and online sales on Amazon.

While K120 has been priced at `695 and comes with 3-year warranty, the MK235 with mouse will be available for Rs 1995 with one-year warranty. Both the keyboards offer comfortable and quiet typing experience due to the low-profile keys. The company claims that with thin profile, spill-resistant design, the keys can withstand up to 10 million keystrokes. Also, setup is simple—users just need to plug it into a USB port and start using it.

“We believe that language should not be a barrier in the use and adoption of latest technology. Our objective is to promote local language as a powerful medium for the consumers to interact and engage,” Sumanta Datta, managing director, Logitech India said, adding that the newly launched keyboards will cater to the needs of Indian consumers across multiple markets.

Logitech is not alone in its push for local language in computing; earlier Google, Microsoft and home-grown Data Xgen have launched different services such as search capabilities, emails and domain names in Indian languages. Google has extended support to cover all 22 scheduled Indian languages in its Gboard with transliteration support for Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, and Gujarati. Also, Google Translate now uses its new neural machine translation technology to translate between English and nine widely-used Indian languages. Similarly, Microsoft has announced support for email addresses in 15 Indian languages for Outlook accounts.