These Apple AirPods Pro lookalike cost only Rs 6,999: Here’s where to buy wireless earbuds

HiFuture has launched its AirPods lookalike

If you are eyeing the Apple AirPods Pro but are low on the budget, FutureBuds true wireless earbuds could be your choice. The FutureBuds are owned by HiFuture, a company known for its audio products. FutureBuds wireless earbuds are priced at Rs 6,999 and will be available for customers on Amazon and Flipkart. The FutureBuds will be available in two different colours in India i.e., white and black.

The interesting thing about the new FutureBuds is that they resemble the recently-launched Apple AirPods Pro quite a bit. HiFuture claims that FutureBuds are lightweight and comfortable. They come in three different designs and include silicone ear tips as well. The wireless headphones come with Bluetooth v5.0 support, which they claim offers 10 metres of connectivity.

The FutureBuds can be charged using the battery case that supports 500mAh battery, according to the company. FutureBuds have Type-C port that supports fast charging, according to HiFuture. The company has also said that if you fast charge the FutureBuds for 15 minutes then it will be able to last for three hours while playing music. The company also claims that FutureBuds can be used to play for 6 hours on a single charge.

The FutureBuds has 4 built-in microphones that offer noise cancellation. It also has the DSP technology that will eliminate any kind of disturbance and allow users to enjoy hassle-free conversations even if they are in crowded places by activating the Environment Noise Cancellation. The FutureBuds also include features that will allow auto-pairing, alongside the support of Apple’s voice assistant Siri and Google Assistant.

HiFuture is currently present in over 30 countries around the world and has now entered the Indian market as well. HiFuture is also listed on the SME board of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in 2009. The company was founded in 1999.