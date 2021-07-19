Here’s your first look at Nothing’s Ear 1 TWS earbuds, India launch set for July 27

Nothing will launch the Ear 1 TWS earbuds globally - including in India - on July 27 at a price of Rs 5,999.

As expected, Carl Pei’s Nothing brand is offering a limited stock of its debut product, the Ear 1 TWS earbuds for sale starting today, July 19. Starting today and through July 21, potential buyers can get early access to the Nothing Ear 1s at StockX, an online marketplace for auctioning limited-edition products such as these. Be sure that the same product will launch globally – including in India – on July 27 at a price of Rs 5,999.

But what this auction does is that it gives you the “exclusive” first look at the Ear 1 TWS earbuds. So far, Nothing has kept the design of these earbuds “top secret” something that the brand is also highlighting in a press release marking the kick-off of the early access sale. The dedicated auction page shows, for the first time, the earbuds’ transparent charging case. We still don’t know what the actual earbuds would look like, but this is easily the biggest “revelation” that Nothing is making about them since the time it started teasing the product.

The case is transparent, from the top at least, and it has a button (possibly for pairing) and USB Type-C charging. It’s a square-shaped box with rounded corners. It certainly looks different. The only difference between these limited-edition Ear 1s over the regular ones will be the fact that these will be engraved with a number from 1-100 in order of their final sale price.

As for as functionality, Nothing has confirmed that the Ear 1 TWS earbuds will support active noise cancellation (ANC) using a three-microphone setup.

In case that excites you, all you need to do is create a StockX account, then head over to the dedicated DropX page, and place a bid. The auction closes on July 21. Everybody else will be able to get access to these on or after July 27 post launch. In India, the Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds will be sold via Flipkart.