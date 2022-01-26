Here’s your best look yet at the upcoming Redmi Note 11S; India launch on February 9

This is the Redmi Note 11S.

Redmi Note 11S, Xiaomi’s next budget phone for India, has leaked in full glory. Serial tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) has managed to get his hands on what appear to be official-looking renders of the upcoming Redmi Note 11S, showing off the phone in question from almost every perceivable angle. The phone, as per the renders are concerned, looks like a cross between the Redmi Note 10S and Redmi Note 11T 5G. As largely expected, it will come with four cameras on the back with a 108MP primary sensor.

That 108MP camera should be the phone’s headlining feature. The Redmi Note 11S could end up becoming the cheapest phone with a 108MP camera at launch. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max currently holds this title. Xiaomi is expected to use a Samsung HM2 sensor, the same 108MP sensor it uses inside a whole host of products ranging from the entry-level Redmi Note 10 Pro Max to the recently launched “flagship killer” phone 11T Pro.

Like the Redmi Note 10S, the Redmi Note 11S is also expected to be a 4G phone (and not 5G like the Redmi Note 11T 5G). The branding and the way in which Xiaomi is marketing this product, also, makes this all but certain. Still, if there are any last-minute changes or as and when we get more information, we will definitely update this story. Its most direct competition should be the Realme 9i. Realme is also gearing to launch the Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro Plus soon in the country (both of which will be 5G-ready), so it would be interesting to see that competition as well.

The design of the Redmi Note 11S would seem familiar if you’ve seen any of the recent Redmi phones. The phone will likely come with a plastic back and hopefully some kind of protection on the front. As per the renders, it will come in blue, black, and shimmery white colourways. Breaking with convention of recent Redmi phones, the Redmi Note 11S will come with four cameras (this was also the case in the Redmi Note 10S) with a 108MP main sensor. The Redmi Note 10S came with a 64MP main, 8MP ultrawide-angle, and two 2MP cameras, one for depth and another for macros.

The Redmi Note 10S has a 6.43-inch 1080p Super AMOLED display. Under the hood, the phone has a MediaTek Helio G95 chip. The Note 10S further has a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Rumour mills suggest, the Redmi Note 11S could bring a 90Hz refresh rate panel and a Helio G96 chip (and 108MP main camera), keeping rest of the hardware same as the Redmi Note 10S.