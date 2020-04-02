Here’s your best look yet at the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro, launch set for April 14

The OnePlus 8 Pro will be one of, at least, two phones that OnePlus will launch for global markets including India on April 14. (Photo credit: winfuture.de)

High-resolution renders of the OnePlus 8 Pro have leaked online ahead of launch, leaving literally nothing to the imagination. The OnePlus 8 Pro will be one of, at least, two phones that OnePlus will launch for global markets including India on April 14. The other being the vanilla OnePlus 8. Based on reports, it seems both the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 will have one ‘exclusive’ colour option unique to the respective smartphone.

The OnePlus 8 Pro will reportedly have what’s being called an Ultramarine Blue option, the vanilla OnePlus 8 will come in gradient-inducing Interstellar Glow colour. Both the Oneplus 8 Pro and OnePlus are also said to come in Glacial Green and Onyx Black colours.

Speaking of design, the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 will look largely the same with usual differences like the Pro getting a ‘curvier’ screen and more cameras. Looks like it’s not going to be like last year when the OnePlus 7T bucked the trend by bringing a circular back camera module.

New to this year’s OnePlus phones will be a punch-hole cutout, according to leaks, housed at one end — and not central like it is in the Samsung Galaxy S20 phones.

OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 will officially launch on April 14 through an online-only keynote event, OnePlus has confirmed. OnePlus has also dropped some key hardware specifics, while the rest has been leaking across the length and breadth of the internet for some time now — which means we already have a fair idea of what’s coming.

According to OnePlus, the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, which among other things, will bring 5G connectivity to these phones. OnePlus is going all in on 5G in 2020, which means there will possibly be no 4G-only option for markets like India. OnePlus has also confirmed that the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 will come with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage. The Pro model has also been confirmed to get a 120Hz high refresh rate display. It isn’t immediately clear if the vanilla OnePlus 8 will also get it — reports suggest this one may have to do with a 90Hz panel.

Rumoured specs of the OnePlus 8 Pro include a 6.78-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz high refresh rate, up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage, two 48MP cameras, plus an 8MP camera and another 5MP camera, 16MP front camera, 4,510mAh battery with 30W fast charging plus wireless charging. It’s also set to be the first phone from OnePlus to bag an IP-rating.

The OnePlus 8 is meanwhile said to come with a 6.55-inch 1080p+ Super AMOLED display with a toned down 90Hz refresh rate, 48MP main, 16MP and another 2MP camera, 16MP front camera, 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast charging support – although this one may not get wireless charging. The OnePlus 8 is also likely to drop the IP rating.