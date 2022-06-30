Here’s your best look yet at the unannounced OnePlus 10T: Design, expected specs, and more

OnePlus 10T, the first T-series phone from the house of OnePlus since the OnePlus 8T, has leaked online in all its glory. Renders of the alleged OnePlus 10T doing the rounds of the internet show off the phone from every perceivable angle leaving nothing to the imagination. There are two big takeaways— the phone looks like a dialled down OnePlus 10 Pro (review) and doesn’t have OnePlus’s signature alert slider.

Tipster @OnLeaks (via Smartprix) has managed to get his hands on “live pictures of the pre-production unit” of the alleged OnePlus 10T, giving us what is easily the best look yet at the unannounced phone. The 10T is said to come in two colourways— green and black. The design is loosely inspired from the OnePlus 10 Pro, although there are a few tweaks here and there. Note that this is the OnePlus 10T we’re talking about (and not OnePlus 10T Pro) and therefore, basis of all-round build and specs, it may or may not be a step-up to the pro OnePlus 10 we have today. OnePlus hasn’t launched the OnePlus 10 at the time of writing.

Usually how these things go, a next-gen processor is always a given in a OnePlus T phone. The OnePlus 10T is expected to come with a Qualcomm’s brand-new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. The OnePlus 10 Pro uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Moving on, the OnePlus 10T, as far as the leaked renders go, is said to come with a glass back and plastic frame. The 10 Pro in contrast has a metal frame. But perhaps the biggest omission is the alert slider. OnePlus 10T missing out on the alert slider corroborates reports that the feature could become exclusive to select pro OnePlus models and Oppo flagships in the near future. The OnePlus 10R, already, doesn’t have one so it won’t be surprising if the OnePlus 10T skips it, too.

Hey #FutureSquad! Come and take a close and detailed look at the upcoming #OnePlus10T through crispy sharp 5K renders and 360° video…



On behalf of @Smartprix ???????? https://t.co/JJbcaiOcOL pic.twitter.com/Egs0fGurG8 — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) June 30, 2022

The OnePlus 10T further appears to have a relatively flat screen. Rumour has it that it would come with a 6.7-inch LTPO 2.0 E4 AMOLED with 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

The stovetop burner-style camera assembly that OnePlus introduced with the OnePlus 10 Pro is apparently being carried over to the OnePlus 10T but it’s flush with the back and has a different flash arrangement. It is said to come with three cameras— 50MP main, 16MP ultrawide, and another 2MP macro.

The OnePlus 10T is expected to come with a 4800mAh battery with 150W fast charging support, like the OnePlus 10R.

Since OnePlus is yet to confirm any of this, we advise you to take all this information with a grain of salt. Watch this space for more.