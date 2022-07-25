Here’s your best look yet at the OnePlus 10T ahead of August 3 India launch

OnePlus is set to launch the OnePlus 10T in India alongside global markets on August 3. The same phone, it seems, will launch as the OnePlus Ace Pro in China on the same day. Ahead of launch, OnePlus has revealed the design of the 10T/Ace Pro in almost its entirety. There are two big takeaways— the phone looks like a dialled down OnePlus 10 Pro (review) and it doesn’t have OnePlus’s signature alert slider.

ONEPLUS 10T DESIGN, SPECS RUNDOWN

The OnePlus 10T, OnePlus has confirmed, will come in two colourways, Moonstone Black and Jade Green. There are reports that the Moonstone Black OnePlus 10T could come with up to a whopping 16GB of RAM, but we’ll see. This version will come with a shimmery, almost sandstone-like finish on the back. The Jade Green version seems like it would have a glossy back. We’re not sure OnePlus is using glass here, though rumour mills have hinted at a glass back on the OnePlus 10T. The outer frame seems made from plastic. The OnePlus 10 Pro has a metal frame, for reference.

The biggest omission is the alert slider. OnePlus 10T missing out on the alert slider corroborates reports that the feature could become exclusive to select pro OnePlus models and Oppo flagships soon. The OnePlus 10R (review), already, doesn’t have one so it isn’t surprising that the OnePlus 10T is skipping it, too. OnePlus has confirmed to The Verge that the alert slider was removed to make way for other components like “high wattage charging, a large battery capacity, and better antenna signal.” The alert slider, though it might seem like a small component, apparently takes up to 30 mm² of the motherboard, which is sizeable real estate.

OnePlus 10T in Moonstone Black and Jade Green.

The OnePlus 10T is also missing out on any Hasselblad branding. The reasoning, OnePlus says, is that the OnePlus 10T is being positioned differently from the OnePlus 10 Pro to seemingly offer an “ultimate performance flagship smartphone experience at the device’s chosen price point.” Speaking of which, the phone will come with a triple camera setup with a 50MP (Sony IMX766) wide, another ultrawide, and macro. The 10T cameras will support 10bit colour capture, OnePlus’s Nightscape mode, and seemingly offer improved HDR performance.

The stovetop burner-style camera assembly that OnePlus introduced with the OnePlus 10 Pro is being carried over to the OnePlus 10T but it’s flush with the back and has a different flash arrangement.

As for hardware, the OnePlus 10T is confirmed to get Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. Other rumoured specs include a flat 6.7-inch LTPO 2.0 E4 AMOLED display with 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate and 4800mAh battery with 150W fast charging support, like the OnePlus 10R.

Watch this space for more on the OnePlus 10T in the coming days.