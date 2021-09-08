Here’s why your favourite Apple products may become costlier soon

TSMC's planned price hike could be the most substantial in a decade. (Reuters)

The global chip shortage could have a knock-on effect as Apple consumers might need to shell out a premium for their choice of gadgets. According to a Nikkei Asia report, Apple’s main chip supplier, TSMC, is in the process of hiking chipset prices to cushion the effect of industry-wide inflation triggered by the shortage of chips.

TSMC’s planned price hike could be the most substantial in a decade, the report said.