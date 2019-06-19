Here’s when Xiaomi’s ‘world’s fastest phone’ will launch in India

Redmi K20 Pro is the next smartphone that will be launched in India. In his recent teaser announcements, Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi India MD, has compared the smartphone with the OnePlus 7 Pro. In fact, Xiaomi even went on to say the Redmi K20 Pro is the ‘world’s fastest phone’, basing its claim on the steep difference in the AnTuTu scores for both the smartphones. But amid the process of building the hype, there was no clarity as to when the Redmi K20 Pro will arrive in India. Jain has now shared a tentative timeline for Redmi K20 Pro India launch.

On Wednesday, Jain tweeted a photo of him posing with red and black boxing gloves that bear the name of the smartphone, Redmi K20. Additionally, the tweet reveals that the company will launch the Redmi K20, besides the Redmi K20 Pro. To recall, both the smartphones were launched in China a few days back with the tagline ‘Flagship Killer 2.0’. Redmi even took a jibe at OnePlus that claimed its latest OnePlus 7 Pro is the fastest device available. Meanwhile, Asus launched the ZenFone 6 as 6z in India to undercut OnePlus 7 Pro. The Asus 6z starts at Rs 31,999, which is significantly cheaper than the OnePlus 7 Pro and marginally cheaper than OnePlus 7.

Redmi K20 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor under the hood, which makes it a strong competitor to the OnePlus 7 Pro and Asus 6z. It comes with a 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display without a notch. The display comes integrated with a fingerprint sensor. The absence of the notch means the front camera has to go somewhere else. Redmi K20 Pro has a sliding camera mechanism that opens a 20-megapixel sensor for selfies. On the rear side, the smartphone has a combination of 48-megapixel and 13-megapixel sensors, accompanied by an LED flash.