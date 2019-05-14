Here’s what OnePlus 7 Pro may cost in India

OnePlus is hosting its mega event for the launch of OnePlus 7 series at 8.15 pm inside the premises of Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre. Simultaneously, there will be events in New York and London being kicked off at 11 am EDT and 4 pm BST, respectively. A lot has been rumoured about the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 phones, but there will be announcements on new Bullets wireless earphones and accessories.

We already know OnePlus 7 Pro display will not sport a notch and be HDR compliant for Netflix with HDR10+ capabilities. There will be UFS 3.0 storage on the OnePlus 7 Pro, as confirmed by CEO Pete Lau, in addition to three cameras that were teased in a newspaper advertisement. With all the new additions over and above the OnePlus 6T, the price for the OnePlus 7 Pro is set to shoot up to match that of Samsung Galaxy S flagship phones.

While we have to wait for the official revealing of the OnePlus phones to know the pricing, there is speculation to what they might cost in India. According to the tipster Ishan Agarwal, OnePlus 7 Pro might start at Rs 49,999 in India, which is more than what the top-end McLaren Edition of OnePlus 6T costs. The half-a-lakh price sticker on the OnePlus 7 Pro will be for the base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The top-of-the-line OnePlus 7 Pro model with a whopping 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is said to cost Rs 57,999, which is more than the Galaxy S10e price. There will be a mid-tier model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage that will be available at Rs 52,999, according to Agarwal. The OnePlus 7 price is not heard of, even from the grapevine, but it is being speculated to be on par with the OnePlus 6T.

The OnePlus 7 Pro will be the company’s priciest phone if the leaked pricing is anything to go by. The about-Rs 60,000 price tag for the top-end model makes up for the features such as the 90Hz display that is likely making a debut into the mainstream with OnePlus 7 Pro. While triple cameras and pop-out selfie cameras are not new, the implementation may show OnePlus’s way of innovation.

Stay tuned to FE Tech for live updates on the OnePlus 7 series launch event that kicks off at 8.15 pm today.