Here’s what Elon Musk’s extraordinary resume looks like

Elon Musk plans to take humans to Mars some day (Source: Reuters)

Elon Musk is arguably one of the few people on earth that have made a colossal impact on almost every aspect of our lives. Be it space technology or transportation, or even online payments, Musk had envisioned and later implemented them all. Today, he is associated with names such as SpaceX, Tesla, PayPal, eBay, Boring Company, and many other brands that have previously piqued Musk’s interest. All these ‘accolades’ cannot simply be put into a single sheet of paper aka resume, but what if they could?

Novoresume, a resume builder portal, took up the challenge of incorporating all the Elon Musk possesses in his achievement kitty into a written format. The resume that highlights Elon Musk as a candidate for some futuristic company that probably he himself will build, is now doubling as an inspiration to job seekers around the world.

Elon Musk’s latest resume (Source: Novoresume)

The synopsis of the work experience on the resume is not something we do not know already, but what grabs the eyeballs is the ‘Achievements & Certificates’ section that describes Elon Musk as the “53rd richest person in the world”. He is also conferred with the IEEE Honorary Membership that is exclusively given to people who contributed to the IEEE’s designated field of interests. He was also awarded the ‘Businessperson of the Year’ by Fortune magazine in 2013.

To those who wish to talk to him personally, could even dial the number mentioned in the top-right corner. Well, we have not verified that number independently and could just be a placeholder.

While the work, academic, and even non-academic achievements matter on a resume, the personal interests of a candidate tell about the various segments he/she may as well have a command in. Musk’s interests include physics, alternative energy, sustainability, space engineering, philanthropy, reading, video games, AI, extraterrestrial life (since he hopes to migrate humans to Mars one day), and finally, Twitter, which could never have been quirkier than it is now, thanks to his unabashed, random, and witty tweets.

This resume, however, does not entail his early life, which had been tumultuous as it was. This is because Novoresume updated Musk’s resume to filter the details that stop being as much relevant as the ones currently mentioned. The previous resume mentions Elon Musk’s stint at Zip2, X.com, and PayPal as well. Here’s a look at the old resume: