Here’s the latest price list of Apple iPhone 11, iPhone XS, iPhone X, and other previous models

In a bid to arrest the slump in sales, Apple on Sunday unveiled three models of iPhone 11 at its annual event in Cupertino, California. The latest smartphones from Apple are packed with an Apple A13 Bionic processor and are said to be twice as fast as the company’s last year’s offerings. The base model of iPhone 11 was launched at $699 and Rs 64,900 in India, a $50 price cut in the US and a hefty Rs 12,000 in India from last year’s iPhone XR. The other two premium devices have been priced the same as the devices that launched a year ago.

ALSO READ | Apple TV+ at Rs 99 per month: Why low pricing may cause Netflix, Hotstar headache in India

In a cheer for the customers, Apple has revised the prices of the older models in India. The official website reflects the new prices with a significant cut on not just the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, which were launched last year, but also devices like the iPhone 8 and iPhone 7. The company is yet to announce a price cut on iPhone XS Max and iPhone X.

Here is a full list of the new prices:

iPhone XR (64GB) – Rs 49,900 (Old price – Rs 59,000)

iPhone XR (128GB) – Rs 54,900 (Old price – Rs 64,900)

iPhone XS (64GB) – Rs 89,900 (Old price – Rs 99,900)

iPhone XS (256GB) – Rs 1,03,900 (Old price – Rs 1,14,900)

iPhone 8 (64GB) – Rs 39,900 (Old price – Rs 59,900)

iPhone 8 Plus (64GB) – Rs 49,900 (Old price – Rs 69,900)

iPhone 7 Plus (32GB) – Rs 37,900 (Old price – Rs 49,900)

iPhone 7 Plus (128GB) – Rs 42,900 (Old price – Rs 59,900)

iPhone 7 (32GB) – Rs 29,900 (Old price – Rs 39,900)

iPhone 7 (128GB) – Rs 34,900 (Old price – Rs 49,900)

The revised prices have already come into effect on e-commerce websites like Amazon and Flipkart. iPhone XS Max, which was the highest price phone launched by the company last year, is also expected to receive a cut as Apple’s official website did not have a price listed at the time this story was published.

The iPhone 11 series price in India is as follows: