Here’s how you can secure your Zoom video calls, according to Govt of India

Days after the country’s nodal cyber security agency, CERT-In, raised an alarm about how Zoom was prone to cyberattacks, the Government of India has come out with a detailed advisory to secure video calls on the platform. Be warned that the Government of India has deemed Zoom as ‘not safe’ which essentially means, it doesn’t advise you to Zoom anymore.

There are seemingly more secure alternatives to controversy-ridden Zoom including Google Meet and Microsoft Teams. Even though these competing platforms were not as simple to use or did not lure you with as many features before, with the ongoing Coronavirus crisis, they’ve lowered their bridges somewhat so more people can access them. While Google Meet premium features are free for all G Suite users till September 30, Microsoft is providing the premium tier of its Teams app for free to users globally for six months.

Regardless, if you still want to keep using Zoom, remember, the Government of India hasn’t banned it just yet. You can continue using it, but, here’s how you can secure your Zoom video calls, according to the Government of India:

*Note that some of these tips and tricks have already been recommended by CERT-In, in its previous advisory. Also, these guidelines are meant for private individuals using Zoom for anything but work.

— Set new user ID and password for each meeting: This is to avoid Zoom bombing. Hackers have already designed a program called zWarDial that can ‘guess’ Zoom meeting identification numbers to the tune of 100 IDs in an hour and up to 2,400 IDs in a day. And in the event that these meetings aren’t password protected, miscreants can just drop in uninvited using these IDs, aka Zoom bomb these meetings.

— Enable meeting room: This is so every user needs permission to enter a meeting.

— Disable join before host

— Allow screen sharing by host only

— Disable ‘allow removed participants to re-join’

— Restrict or disable file transfer option unless required

— Lock meeting once all the attendees have joined

— Restrict the screen recording feature (this is available for paid customers only)

— End meeting and not just leave, if you are the administrator

Zoom’s ease of use and host of benefits have catapulted it to fame around the world, including India. The service is available across all major platforms, Windows, macOS, Android and iOS, offers high quality HD video and audio, as well as frequently used collaboration tools like text chat and screen sharing plus virtual backgrounds. For free. There’s also a paid version that lets you video call with 1,000 people without any time cap. Plus, the host is free to record the call as well. Clearly, it has lots to offer, but as it turns out, it’s also a privacy nightmare.

In Zoom’s defence, it’s probably one of the few tech companies to acknowledge its issues. It is also one of the few companies to proactively fix some of these issues. Problem is, at this point of time, Zoom’s privacy issues far outnumber its uses, something that’s made even the Government of India to sit up and take notice. We’ve reached out to Zoom for a comment and will update this piece as soon as we get a response. You can read more about Zoom’s privacy woes here.