Here’s how you can save Rs 600 on Netflix 4K Ultra-HD plan worth Rs 800

Netflix has three tier plans in India, but the Rs 800 is the most attractive

Ever since Netflix forayed into the Indian markets, it has come a long way as a premier online streaming service. Every third person can now be heard talking about Netflix’s first India original series Sacred Games featuring Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Radhika Apte. Netflix is a paid service, which is very similar to how you pay monthly rentals for your DTH or cable TV connection. Apart from the first free month available to the new users only, one needs to choose one of the three membership plans to continue service beyond the trial month.

There are three membership plans on Netflix – Rs 500, Rs 650, and Rs 800. The difference between these three plans is the ability to watch content on multiple devices at the same time and video quality. The Rs 500 plan allows you watching Netflix content in standard definition (SD) quality on one device at a time. The second plan worth Rs 650 offers Netflix movies and videos in up to full-HD quality on two devices simultaneously. The high-end tier plan costs Rs 800 in India and offers simultaneous playback of content in up to 4K quality on up to four devices.

Spending Rs 800 monthly on a Netflix subscription may be a little of out of budget for some people. Fret not, there is a workaround to solve this issue so that you can enjoy 4K content on Netflix without having to pay an amount as big as Rs 800. For this, you will need to look for three people who are also willing to get a membership. One of the four members has to create an account and choose the Rs 800 plan that will allow watching content on four screens simultaneously. Simply split the amount among the four members, costing Rs 200 per head.

By following the aforementioned method, your Netflix subscription can be much economical as compared to even the basic plan that costs Rs 500 monthly. Moreover, you are also getting 4K content on compatible devices such as a 4K television, which is any day better than the SD content. For some reason, if you cannot convince your friend to be a part of the membership, you may as well go for the Rs 500 plan for some days until you find the contributors.