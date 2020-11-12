Here’s how voice and video calls might work when WhatsApp finally brings multi-device support

The company is in its last stages of the much awaited feature- support for multiple devices and is expected to roll out soon for the Android beta users.

For a long time now, WhatsApp has been working on its multi-device support feature. Many developments made on the feature have been pointed out. However, the calling feature has not been clear when it comes to multi-device support. A report by WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo has highlighted how voice and video calls can be made while using multiple devices. It is to note that multi-device support will allow users to access their WhatsApp account on multiple devices without being dependent on each other. Right now, users can access WhatsApp on the web but that is dependent on the phone.

Right now, if a call is made, voice or video, it can be easily accessed via smartphones. However, it is not possible to attend WhatsApp calls via the web. In order to tackle this, The report said that the company is likely to include voice or video calls on multiple devices. When the feature rolls out, the call will come on all devices. This means that whenever a user gets a call, all devices (that user is accessing WhatsApp on) will ring and a preferred mode for answering calls can be selected.

The report said that it has been confirmed that this can be introduced in future if a user has logged in his/her same WhatsApp account on multiple devices. Earlier in September, WABetaInfo reported that the company is in its last stages of the much awaited feature- support for multiple devices and is expected to roll out soon for the Android beta users.

Meanwhile, the company has been working to bring the call support feature for WhatsApp web. Whenever a user receives a call while working via Web, a popup window will appear. That will allow users to either accept or decline the call. If the call is received, a new window will appear while on call. The new one is smaller and only has controls that will allow it to mute the mic or hang up.