Here’s how to hide your likes and videos views from Instagram posts | Tech Tips

Social media can be overwhelming sometimes. While sharing posts and status, people sometimes start comparing themselves with others which could make them feel anxious or even impact their mental health. Instagram which has lately become the favourite platform for content creators is also a space where the race for likes and views gets intense sometimes.

If you are an Instagram user and this is happening to you on the photo-sharing app, here is a way to help yourself. The popular photo and video-sharing platforms allow users to hide their likes and video views on their existing and new Instagram posts, turn off likes on others’ posts and unhide the like and view count on the app.



However, these features are available only for Insta posts and not for reels and IGTV videos. Other users will still be able to view the like counts. Just like the Read receipts in WhatsApp, the Instagram hide feature will stop showing the number of likes under your post. Instead, only the ‘username of the follower and others will be displayed.



Here’s how you hide likes and video views from Instagram posts:



Step 1: On the Instagram app, head over towards your profile and tap on the icon present on the top right corner of the screen.



Step 2: Tap on the ‘Privacy’ option.



Step 3: Click on ‘Posts’.



Step 4: Under the Likes and Views section, you will see a toggle which will read ‘Hide Like and View Counts.’ Enable that toggle.



As per Instagram’s blog, “By testing out this feature, it might depressurise people’s experience on Instagram.”



Apart from this, Instagram recently launched the Notes feature which will allow users to share short 60-character notes. The photo-sharing platform is introducing new ways to verify age. Already live in the US, this feature will soon come to India and Brazil.

ALSO READ | Signal working on Instagram-like Stories feature, here’s how it will work