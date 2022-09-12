Here’s how to backup your Android smartphone using Google account| Tech Tips

Imagine waking up one day to find all your private photos, apps and other vital information that you had saved on your Google are lost! The mere thought of it is so disturbing. While there are likely less chances of it as most of the Android phones today automatically backup the data, you can always check it manually to ensure all your Google data is intact and safe.

Your phone backups are uploaded to Google servers and they’re encrypted with your Google Account password. For some data, your phone’s screen lock PIN, pattern, or password is also used to encrypt your data so it can be backed up safely. Google says that you can lose all your back up data, except your Google Photos, if you don’t use your device for 57 days or turnoff the Android backup.

To set up your smartphone for automatic backup, follow these steps:

n Go to Google One app

n Tap on Storage given at the bottom

n Go to Backup and tap View. If this is your first phone backup then tap Set up data backup and if not thentap View details.

Tap Manage backup to see your backup settings.

Choose your backup settings

Tap Allow permissions if asked and then tap back. Google One backup can take up to 24 hours. If you turn off Backup by Google One on your device, your backups are deleted.

To back your Gmail data, follow these steps:

Go to myaccount.google.com

Go to Privacy & personalization and click on Manage your data & privacy given under it.

Scroll down to Download or delete your data. Click on Download your data.

You will be now directed to Google Takeout page. Select Gmail and deselect all in case you want to do this just for the Gmail data. You will also have to choose the format for each category.

Click Next step.

You will have to choose the Delivery method for your downloaded data in this step. Google also give you the option to export your data. You can also choose the type of compression and the maximum file size. Google automatically breaks down a file into multiple files if the file size is larger than your maximum. Once done, click Create export.

