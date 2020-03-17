Here’s how coronavirus is affecting YouTube and social media

Giants in Silicon Valley have asked its employees to work from home if possible.

Coronavirus is impacting the working of YouTube! Many videos are likely to be taken down for content policy violations, Reuters reported. The report said that Google had warned that company that the number of videos taken down could increase. With the novel Coronavirus outbreak, the company has been relying on automated software, so the employees can stay at homes. YouTube and its other business divisions have been using artificial intelligence and automated tools that will help the company identify any content that is problematic, the report said. It added that despite being advanced, these softwares are not that accurate as humans which in turn could lead to more errors.

According to the report, turnaround time for the appeals may be slower against the decisions. Google has also said that automated policy decisions reviewed by humans will also be slow for other products. It said that phone support would also be limited. The company said that there could also be delay in few support responses for some advertisers, users, publishers and developers for non-critical services. This will be supported via emails, self-service channels and chats.

It is to note that content rule covers submissions like apps that are uploaded to PlayStore, ad campaigns running on Google network and other business reviews posted on Google Maps. These services are spanning across the US, Singapore, India and Ireland.

Meanwhile, Twitter also said that it will increase using the automated software for similar reasons. However, the company is not in favor of completely relying on software as accuracy is a major concern. Facebook too received criticism as it has asked employees to continue their work from office. The report said it was likely because the company does not have secure technology that could conduct moderation via remote access. Giants in Silicon Valley, on the other hand, have asked its employees to work from home if possible.