Here’s everything you need to know about the next batch of iPhone

Apple iPhone has been dubbed as one of the best smartphones and always create curiosity among the masses. As per tradition, this year as well, Apple is expected to bring out the next batch of iPhones in October. However, that has not stopped the flooding of leaks and rumours about the upcomig smartphone. According to Onleaks, Apple is likely to continue the tradition it set last year and bring three new iPhone this year. The smartphones are expected to have a 5.8-inch screen size, another one is likely to have 6.1-inch and third one is going to be a huge 6.5 inch model. After the leaked images of 6.1-inch variant iPhone, the 6.5 variant images are available now. Now only the 5.8 variant is left for a glance.

As for the leaked 6.5-inch model, that one is reportedly coming with an OLED panel and would start a new iPhone X Plus lineup of some kind. The metal frame notch design comes with a nearly bezel-less display and dual camera setup on the bach, which is vertically-stacked, gsmarena.com reported.

Like the camera of the current iPhone X has a bulge, the 6.5 camera modules are also bulging, but just a little. The notch houses sensors of Face ID, earpiece, front-facing shooter. The dimensions reported are 157.5×77.4×7.7 mm.

The designs reportedly have a small change compared to the current iPhone X, probably with the 19.5:9 aspect ratio with aluminium side frame and glass on the front and back.

According to gsmarena.com, the budget variant, 6.1-inch model, has one camera and IPS LCD, other two models would come with OLED panels.

The Bell, a Korean media outlet, claimed that 6.1 variant will be delayed by two months due to some technical difficulties and mass production is yet to take place. The LCD panels on the cheaper variant are reportedly supplied by LG and Japan Display and for them, meeting demands is a challenge. Expected launch and the device’s availability in the market is projected in November 2018, gsmarena.com reported.

Apple Inc. is an American multinational company known for its cutting-edge technology. iPhone is a line of smartphones series of the brand and the first generation

Meanwhile, Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2018 is expected to take place on June 4 in California, US. The annual event reveals Apple’s future endeavour about software products. This year a new version of tvOS is expected along with iOS 12 and macOS 10.14. It is going to be Apple’s 29th conference, which will be held at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose.

The focus is expected to be on iOS 12, which is the next version of the mobile operating system.

According to a Bloomberg report, iOS 12 will introduce a redesigned home screen, also a multiplayer mode for augmented reality and a merger of various third-party apps for running on Maca and iPhone. In 2017 conference, Apple launched 10.5-inch iPad Pro, updates on MacBook and MacBook Pro lines. This year Apple is expected to introduce new MacBook and MacBook Air model.

iPhones were released in 2007.