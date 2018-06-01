Here’s everything we know about the Google Pixel 3

The latest report hints that the next batch of devices from Google will be made by the same manufacturer who makes Apple iPhones. (Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL render by Phone Designer.)

The last two smartphones from Google, the Pixel, and Pixel 2 came in the month of October, and the next device is also expected to come out in the same month. While there is still time for the launch, rumours about the next Google Pixel device have already started doing rounds in abundance.

While the previous two devices have set a benchmark for themselves for being robust devices with impeccable camera performance, the latest report hints that the next batch of devices from Google will be made by the same manufacturer who makes Apple iPhones. A report from Bloomberg claims that Foxconn will be the manufacturer for the Pixel 3 smartphones.

The report mentions there will be two screen sizes for the next pixel device. The smaller Pixel 3 will sport a display size which is similar to that of Pixel 2. However, it is the bigger Pixel 3 XL which packs all the bells and whistles. Pixel 3 is expected to have an edge-to-edge display with thin side bezels and a thicker chin bezel. What is shocking is that the device may also have the dreadful iPhone X-esque notch.

Given the support for the notch in the developer preview of Android P, the appearance of the notch on Pixel 3 will not be a surprise.

The report also hints that the bigger Pixel 3 XL will have a dual front camera within the notch. However, both the smartphones will have an upgraded single-lens camera on the rear of the device.

With both the Pixel and Pixel 2 devices paired with the latest Snapdragon processors, the next Pixel line-up is expected to have the recently announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor under the hood. The report doesn’t divulge into RAM specifications, however, given the flagship status, the device could have 6 GB of RAM, which is seen in many of the smartphones released this year.

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL are expected to come preloaded with the latest version of Android. With this new version of Android, the Pixel devices will see a much deeper penetration of the much advanced Google Assistant.