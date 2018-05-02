Here’s a list of features that Instagram will bring in coming days

From adding ‘stories’ to ‘live’ feature, Instagram has come up with new and welcoming additions from time and again.

One of the most popular social media platforms – Instagram has been able to lure a lot of users on it. As the competition from Snapchat increases, Instagram has been able to come up with a load of new features. From adding ‘stories’ to ‘live’ feature, Instagram has come up with new and welcoming additions from time and again. However, there are a ton of new features on the way that is expected to make the popular social media app more intuitive and will house a lot of features that will be a breather for a lot of users.

Instagram user, Jane Wong, who is apparently a computer science student who appears to be looking through the app’s code. Here is the list of features that are in development and may be seen on the app in the coming time.

1. Slow Motion Mode: While the ‘stories’ feature has been on the app for a while, but Instagram keeps on adding new features to keep it interesting. Along with the existing options like ‘Boomerang’ and ‘Hands-free’, Instagram is expected to add a slow-motion tool.

2. Mute Profiles: Similar to unfollow, this feature will allow a user to stop seeing updates from any particular user. However, you will not unfollow that particular user, but you will now not see any update from him/her. This may seem like a trivial option to have, however, this is an easier way to avoid posts from one particular friend without causing any repercussions.

3. Stories Calendar: Instagram lets you archive ‘stories’ you post. However now you with this new Calendar layout feature, you will be able to see the days when you posted stories on your Instagram account.

4. Stories Reactions: Just like Facebook, Instagram will also bring in the Quick Reactions option for ‘Stories’.

5. Tagging Facebook Friends on an Instagram post: This option will be a saviour for many. With this feature, you will be able to tag a user on Facebook. After you have tagged a Facebook user, he/she will get a notification on Facebook, which will be a seamless integration of two sister apps.

Note: The above-mentioned features are still in the testing phase now. It is very much likely that some of it, or even none of it makes it to the stable version of the app. However, it is interesting to see Instagram making efforts and keeping a tab on smallest of things that can make the life of the user easier.