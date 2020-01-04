HERE maintains lead over Google, TomTom and MapBox; ranked top location-based service

Last month, HERE had announced that Mitsubishi Corporation and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT) of Japan are to jointly acquire a 30% ownership stake in the company.

For the sixth consecutive year, HERE Technologies, a location data and technology platform, has secured the number one spot in the Strategy Analytics’ Location Based Services (LBS) benchmark report. In its annual competitive assessment of global location-platform market leaders—the vendors reviewed were Google, HERE, Mapbox and TomTom—Strategy Analytics recognised HERE as the industry category leader in map-making, automotive, industry vision and openness. HERE also scored highly on map freshness and was highlighted for aggressive improvements in POI search, developer community and visualisation.

Nitesh Patel, director, Strategy Analytics, said, “Once again HERE is the leading location platform in Strategy Analytics’ annual benchmarking review. We remain impressed with HERE’s future vision for the location technology sector, backed by product innovation, strategic investment and partnership with key players across multiple industries, including automotive, enterprise and mobility, among others.”

Patel added that HERE is well placed for growth as location services and location intelligence are becoming critical enablers for a broad range of businesses and enterprises. “HERE remains a leading supplier of location platform services to the automotive industry and is expanding the distribution of its location platform services across multiple sectors through key developer clouds, like AWS, Microsoft Azure, MuleSoft and SAP,” he said.

Edzard Overbeek, CEO of HERE Technologies, added: “As the value of location intelligence is becoming of more strategic importance to all industries, it is great to see new customers, partners, developers and investors selecting HERE Technologies. Combining our leadership position around location intelligence with our location platform strategy, we look forward to a phase of accelerated growth and a great start to 2020 at CES.”

Last month, HERE had announced that Mitsubishi Corporation and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT) of Japan are to jointly acquire a 30% ownership stake in the company. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2020.