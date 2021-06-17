Here is what Tim Cook has to say about sideloading apps on your iPhone

Apple CEO claimed that Android has 47 times more malware when compared to iOS.

If iOS users are given a chance to sideload other apps similar to how Android allows, the security and privacy of iOS could be destroyed, Apple CEO Tim Cook has said. According to Cook, if Apple was forced to allow it, it may not be in the best interests of the user. It is to note that Apple has stringent privacy policies. The company has incorporated privacy nutrition labels and app tracking transparency for all Apple users where other apps will need to seek permission to track them.

Cook said all the privacy initiatives that they have built within the App Store and the security of the iPhone could be destroyed if Apple allowed users to sideload apps. “These things would not exist anymore except in people that are stuck in our ecosystem and so I worry deeply about privacy and security,” Cook said in an interview with Brut. Further, the Apple CEO claimed that Android has 47 times more malware when compared to iOS and then he attributed this to the Apple ecosystem which has been tied to “one” curated App Store. All apps on the Store are reviewed.

The App Store is aimed at keeping many of the malware stuff out of Apple’s ecosystem. Cook highlighted that Apple users have continuously given feedback to the company on how much they value Apple’s security system. “So we’re going to be standing up for the user in the discussions and we’ll see where it goes,” Cook said. It is to note that end-to-end encryption for very private data has often been employed by Apple and it relies on encryption keys that are stored in each Apple device and the company has no access to it.

Apart from this, parts of the Digital Services Act (DSA) were highlighted which can be helpful in fighting online disinformation. Since a lot of people suffer from vast disinformation, Cook said that certain measures need to be taken here.