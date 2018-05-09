Here is how you may buy Oppo F7 for less than Rs 1000 in Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale

Oppo F7 will be priced at Rs 22,990.

Flipkart is bringing its ‘Big Shopping Days Sale’ and the event with it will bring whopping discounts on various smartphones and electronic devices. One of the highlights of the sale will be Google Pixel 2 which will be available at Rs 34,999 with cashback of Rs 8000 for HDFC debit and credit card holders. However, there is another highlight of the sale and that is the availability of Oppo F7 will be priced at Rs 22,990. But the best thing is that the smartphone during the four-day sale will be available for less than Rs 1000. However, it is still not clear that how much is the exact price for the smartphone but according to the banner, Oppo F7 (64 GB) will be available for ‘for less than Rs 1000.’ Visit Flipkart’s official website to know more flipkart.com.

Specifications:

The smartphone sports a big 6.23-inch LCD screen with an iPhone X-type notch and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection layered on top. The smartphone carries a Helio P60 processor paired with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. In terms of software, it runs in-house ColorOS 5.0 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo. As for the battery, it has a capacity of 3400mAh, enough to run the phone throughout the day. The Oppo F7 sports a 16MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture and PDAF.

The fingerprint sensor is mounted on the rear-end. Oppo F7 boasts 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage which is expandable up to 256 GB using a microSD card. It is a dual-SIM Oppo smartphone and supports a facial unlock feature. The smartphone company recently announced a Limited Edition to celebrate IPL which has been named Diamond Black. The limited edition smartphone will be made available across Oppo stores from May 14.