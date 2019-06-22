Here are the TVs that offer the best Netflix experience

Netflix, the biggest OTT streaming platform in the world with over 150 million subscribers, has just come up with a list of TVs that are compatible with the streaming platform and will be able to carry the "Netflix Recommended TV logo" this year. According to a statement by Netflix, the TVs are chosen after keeping several things in mind, which includes - instant turning on of the TV and the apps are ready to be used, "Fast App Launch", no matter what you are doing Netflix will always open quickly and will be just a click away - ideally there should be a 'Netflix' button in the TV remote itself. "Easy Netflix Icon Access," no matter what you're watching, the Netflix app should be easily accessible from the TV menu. Apart from these, TV should be able to update the TV shows and movies in the background, which also has to be high resolution of at least\u00a01080p to provide a clearer image. From all these criterias, Netflix recommended TVs should meet at least five, Netflix said in a statement. Like many out there, if you are a Netflix junkie as well who loves watching your movies and series on the big screen TV at home - then here's the list of TVs that Netflix recommended for you, for a better experience: > Panasonic VIERA GX900 | GX800 | GX750 | GX740 | GX700 > Samsung QLED 8K \/ QLED 4K \/ Premium UHD \/ Lifestyle TVs Q950R | Q90R | Q80R | Q75R | Q70R | Q60R | The Frame (2019) | RU8000 > Sony BRAVIA A9G\/AG9 | X95G\/XG95 | X85G\/XG85 Among these, Samsung's QLED TV series has already launched in India. However, the Sony Bravia and Panasonic models are yet to be launched. These Netflix Recommended TVs get a certification so that they can launch the Netflix app quickly and can install the latest version of Netflix in the smart TV platform, to provide the best experience. In a statement, Netflix stated, that the recommended TVs will also come with a \u201cNetflix Recommended TV\u201d logo, as we said earlier. However, a lot of TV remotes carry a dedicated Netflix button, even though they are not actually Netflix Recommended.\u00a0The TVs that got recommended by the OTT service provider in 2018 were 2018 LG OLED TVs and Sony 2018 Android TVs.