Here are the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 in all their glory; launch set for March 23

OnePlus 9 Pro on the right, OnePlus 9 on the left.

OnePlus has revealed the full design of the upcoming OnePlus 9 series, days ahead of its global launch which is set for March 23. Promo renders shared by the brand on social media—as well as on its own e-commerce website—show off the OnePlus 9 series, particularly the OnePlus 9 Pro leaving nothing to the imagination. The TL;DR version is many of the leaks you saw on the internet were mostly true.

The big highlight is that OnePlus isn’t limiting its Hasselblad camera tuning to just the ‘pro’ model. The standard, and expectedly the more affordable, OnePlus 9 will also have cameras co-developed with the iconic Swedish camera maker. True, this tuning would largely be limited to software improvements—colour tuning to be more precise—but it is nice to see that OnePlus isn’t keeping them reserved for its true flagship phone.

Morning Mist OnePlus 9 Pro

The OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 look mostly the same on the back. Both phones will come with a glass back and a prominent camera island that’s rectangular—much like it is in the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. For now, OnePlus has confirmed two colourways: Morning Mist for the OnePlus 9 Pro and Winter Mist for the OnePlus 9. There would be more colours at launch, of course, but we will have to wait and watch out on that one.

The OnePlus 9 Pro will come with quad camera setup. The OnePlus 9 will have three cameras. OnePlus has previously confirmed that the OnePlus 9 Pro will come with a new Sony IMX789 sensor with 12-bit RAW capture, plus another Sony IMX766 sensor with a freeform ultra-wide-angle lens for seemingly distortion-free ultra-wide photos. The details about the other two cameras haven’t been shared yet. We also have no official information of the OnePlus 9 cameras at this point of time.

OnePlus has also shared what the OnePlus 9 Pro will look like on the front. The styling remains largely unchanged from the OnePlus 8 Pro which means that we’re looking at a similar dual curved screen with a punch hole cutout at one end. Last year’s OnePlus 8 Pro already had a great display both in terms of paper specs as well as well as usage, and it will be interesting to see where OnePlus takes it from there. The OnePlus 9 is expected to pack a flat screen.

Alongside the OnePlus 9 series, OnePlus is also gearing to launch its first smartwatch, aka OnePlus Watch though it isn’t sharing its design just yet.