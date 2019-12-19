Here are the eight accessories we recommend for a successful New Year’s Eve party

Here’s how you can stake a claim to the ‘Best Party Host’ trophy for 2019:

As the year – and decade – comes to an end, the New Year’s Eve becomes just the moment to reflect on the year gone by and celebrate to bring in the new year with full gusto. If you’re planning a New Year’s Eve party at your home with friends or family, here are our recommendations of some gadgets and nifty accessories that would up the ante of the party you’ve thrown.

OnePlus 7 Series

If you’re carrying one of the OnePlus 7 series smartphones, you’re sorted for the evening. The long battery life of the phone will allow you to click photos through the night. These phones are great for low-light photography so that you can tell your friends how great your party was even if the party lights are a little dodgy.

Amazon Echo/Google Home

While you can stream your favorite party tracks on your smartphone through the speakers setup at your home, you can avoid fiddling with your phone while serving food by using one of the smart speakers. Control your music with your voice, along with the smart lights or any other smart appliances at your home. Learn a few party tricks of smart speakers beforehand to kill random pauses during the party.

OnePlus TV

If you’re hosting a cosy get-together at home instead of a wild party, you might want to keep a Netflix series or movie on the agenda for the evening. After all, you have to spend time till the clock strikes midnight. Grab on some finger food, pour the wine, and stream on.

Philips Hue

Smart lights are the first step towards building a smart home setup. While Philips Hue leads the smart lighting ecosystem, you can also pick up cheaper options from Yeelight, Syska, et al. There are diverse options like bulbs, lamps, light strips etc. and they can be controlled via an app or your voice assistant. Set the lighting as per the mood and the vibe of the party seamlessly.

Air Fryer

Air Fryers are a godsend if you want your party to be a culinary experience yet watch your diet and offer healthy options for your guests. From sumptuous fries and nuggets to our own desi fried delicacies, air fryers help cook great party snacks (and main course delights) – in quick time and without all that dunking in oil.

OnePlus Bullets Earphones

If you’re stuck at a party but not in a mood to indulge in all that song and dance, you can retire to a room or balcony and listen to your music or podcasts by yourself. Don’t forget to keep your OnePlus Bullets Earphones (Type-C or Wireless) handy. You’ll also need them after hours when you’re cleaning up the party mess but still buzzing because of the new year high.

Electric Wine Opener

The liquor and mixers are usually the first things to be arranged for a party, but don’t forget to get an electric wine opener as well. Corkscrews are messy and what better way to impress your friends than open a wine bottle seamlessly with a wine opener. Pour them a refill without creating a mess.

OnePlus JCC Tote Bag

If you plan to hand over gifts to your guests, you should rather not waste paper to wrap them up. It’s also messy and time consuming. Instead, get these stylish, limited release Tote Bags from OnePlus. While the gift might have a finite life, your guests would remember the party each time they head out with this bag in tow.